



– Officer Richard Jaramillo walked out of Denver Health hospital on Thursday at noon with smiles and waves to fellow officers. Jaramillo was shot in the line of duty on Sunday along with another officer by a man who committed suicide afterwards.

Investigators said Joseph Quintana shot Jaramillo and Officer Steve Gameroz and then barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out. After spending hours negotiating with Quintana, officers fired tear gas into the home and a fire started inside. When Quintana exited the house he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jaramillo looked to be in good shape as he walked out of the hospital with a companion. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, officers and members of the media lined the front of the hospital and clapped for him as he got into a car to head home.

Gameroz, like Jaramillo, is expected to fully recover from his injuries. He remains hospitalized and was listed in fair condition on Thursday.