By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since the 2010-2011 season, the Denver Nuggets will have an all-star representative.

In a surprise to exactly no one, center Nikola Jokic has been named an NBA All-Star for the 2018-2019 season.

This season, “The Joker” is average 20.1 points per game, 10.4 rebounds per game, and 7.7 assists per game.

The last Nuggets All-Star was Carmelo Anthony in the 2011 All-Star Game.

Jokic will join his fellow basketball stars in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 17th.

