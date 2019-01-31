DENVER (CBS4) – Joseph Quintana, a 35-year-old, man who shot and injured two Denver police officers last weekend died by committing suicide. That’s according to a Denver coroner’s report released Thursday morning.

Investigators say Quintana shot officers Richard Jaramillo and Steve Gameroz and then barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out. After spending hours negotiating with Quintana, officers fired tear gas into the home and that’s when a fire started.

When Quintana exited the house he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jaramillo and Gameroz are expected to fully recover from their injuries. Jaramillo is scheduled to leave the hospital at noon on Thursday. Gameroz remains hospitalized and was listed in fair condition on Thursday.