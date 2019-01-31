DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis was at a celebration to honor a program that supporters say has made a huge impact on children in the state. The Colorado Preschool Program is celebrating 30 years.

The program was designed to help vulnerable children in Colorado do better in school by helping them start at a young age.

“We know high quality early childhood education programs are one of the very best investments we can make in our future and our state,” said Polis.

Supporters say the program has served 380,000 children. They say research shows those kids have a higher graduation rate and are less likely to repeat grades over others in the same risk areas who are not enrolled in the program.