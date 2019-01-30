DENVER (CBS4) — Kids aged 14 and under can now fly for free on Frontier Airlines — but there are some conditions and restrictions. First, your have to buy a “Discount Den” membership — which is $59.99 per year. Second, only one kid can fly for free for every one adult (15+) ticket purchased. And third, the deal is only available on certain dates and flights.

“Families with both teens and little kids may appreciate that anyone 15+ on the reservation can trigger a free kiddo ticket,” The Points Guy noted in his travel blog. “Families with babies will love that infants are eligible for this offer, too. Your ‘lap infant’ can have his or her own seat and still fly for free.”

“Free flights for kids means you and your family can travel more often – that means more time together gathering new experiences,” the Frontier Airlines website states.

Frontier Kids Fly Free Dates (subject to change):

February: 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

March: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

April: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30

May: 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 29

June: 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

July: 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

August: 5, 6

More “kids fly free” dates will be announced each time Frontier extends its flight schedule.

Additional restrictions: