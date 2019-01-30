DENVER (CBS4) — Kids aged 14 and under can now fly for free on Frontier Airlines — but there are some conditions and restrictions. First, your have to buy a “Discount Den” membership — which is $59.99 per year. Second, only one kid can fly for free for every one adult (15+) ticket purchased. And third, the deal is only available on certain dates and flights.
“Families with both teens and little kids may appreciate that anyone 15+ on the reservation can trigger a free kiddo ticket,” The Points Guy noted in his travel blog. “Families with babies will love that infants are eligible for this offer, too. Your ‘lap infant’ can have his or her own seat and still fly for free.”
“Free flights for kids means you and your family can travel more often – that means more time together gathering new experiences,” the Frontier Airlines website states.
Frontier Kids Fly Free Dates (subject to change):
- February: 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
- March: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
- April: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30
- May: 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 29
- June: 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26
- July: 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30
- August: 5, 6
More “kids fly free” dates will be announced each time Frontier extends its flight schedule.
Additional restrictions:
- The Kids Fly Free is only offered during initial bookings made on flyfrontier.com. Discount cannot be applied to previous purchases.
- Change in flight after the initial booking will result in loss of Kids Fly Free promotion.
- Offer is for select flights.
- Kids Fly Free is available for select domestic flights and cannot be combined with other offers or promo codes. International flights are not included. Offer not valid on overnight connections.
- Kids Fly Free offer only applies to airfare. Offer does not include bags, seats & other travel add-ons.
- Kids flying through the Kids Fly Free program do not earn FRONTIER Miles.