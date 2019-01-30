DENVER (CBS4) — A brand-new complex that will include a homeless shelter, permanent supportive housing apartments and affordable housing units is now accepting leasing applications. It’s called Arroyo Village.

“Denver has not created a shelter from the ground up in 20, 30 years,” said Gina Harney, Board President.

The Delores Project and Rocky Mountain Communities came together to build Arroyo Village. They broke ground in August 2017 and expect to have residents begin moving in this March.

The facility includes a temporary shelter where people can shower, eat and spend the night.

“We totally recognize that everyone who’s coming to us has experienced some kind of trauma or is in an immediate crisis,” said Tera Bock, Lead Residential Assistant.

Bock said the facility is designed to be comfortable and welcoming and to make people feel safe. It includes open outdoor spaces, a community room and more.

The facility includes 35 units of low-income permanent supportive housing and 95 units of affordable housing for individuals and families in the workforce.

“Colorado’s robust economy and housing market means that truly affordable housing is out of reach for those in poverty and even those in the workforce. Creating Arroyo Village allows The Delores Project to ensure 35 individuals who have experienced homelessness will have access to very low-income housing,” the website states.

“These individuals will receive supportive services on site to help ensure their ongoing needs in physical and behavioral health, life skills, and social engagement – all of which are crucial to maintain housing – are met,” officials stated.

“When you are in a situation like this, and you feel like giving up, they give you all the essential tools you need for success,” said Paiten, a Steps to Stability Guest.

Individuals living in the permanent supportive housing units are expected to pay rent (30 percent of your income). The apartments can house an individual, a couple, or a couple with a child under the age of three.

To qualify for the permanent supportive housing apartments you must meet the following criteria:

(1) Be chronically homeless

(2) Have a disability

(3) Make less than 30% of the Area Median Income ($18,000 for an individual)

To get on the wait list, please come to 3450 West 13th Ave., Denver on Wednesday, Jan. 30 with the following paperwork:

(1) Proof of homelessness

(2) Contact information for a medical provider who can verify your disability

(3) Information that verifies all household income

(4) Identification for all individuals who will be on the lease, this includes:

a. Government issued Photo I.D.’s of all household members over the age of 18

b. Social Security cards for each member of the family

c. Birth certificates of all minors, and custody papers, if applicable

d. If not a citizen of the United States, must provide documentation providing legal immigration

status in the United States.

The additional 95 units of ‘workforce’ housing will be operated by Rocky Mountain Communities.

Officials say Arroyo Village was made possible through the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.