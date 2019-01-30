CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say two people have died in a camper fire in Canon City. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the victims in the Wednesday morning fire were found dead in a fifth-wheel camper.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Firefighters were called about 5:20 a.m. and it took them about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

The camper was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

