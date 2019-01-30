BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– One company is dedicated to installing life-saving devices so that they will be available when people need them most. Breckenridge Grand Vacations is making sure automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are accessible in the middle of a cardiac emergency.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help add more AEDs across Summit County. They also want to make it easier for people to find the AEDs already in place.

“The problem is even if you are standing right under an AED in an emergency, it could be hard to find it,” Breckenridge Grand Vacations CEO Mike Dudick said. “We want to make sure all of them are registered so when someone calls 911 in an emergency the operator can direct them to the closest unit.”

The Town of Breckenridge is working with Breckenridge Grand Vacations to achieve this goal.

“This is a community-wide collaborative effort to help keep our residents and visitors prepared,” said Dudick.

Buses in Breckenridge are also being equipped with AEDs. Law enforcement also carry AEDs in their patrol cars.