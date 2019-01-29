By Ryan Mayer

(CBS) The Super Bowl is the sporting world’s biggest annual event, so it’s only right that it gets an equally large amount of pre-game coverage. In that respect, CBS4 has you covered.

Coverage of the game starts at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday on CBS4. At 12:30 p.m. CBS goes into full game mode, with The Super Bowl Today crew providing four hours of features, commentary and analysis to get you ready for kickoff.

In addition to host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson, CBS will have a pair of current NFL players joining as guests analysts. Denver Broncos linebacker, and Super Bowl 50 MVP, Von Miller, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, will join the guys at the desk to break down the matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

The coverage won’t just preview that night’s game. It will also feature a broader look at the history and importance of the host city of Atlanta to the Civil Rights movement, with interviews of Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, and former Atlanta mayor and UN Ambassador, Andrew Young. In addition to the history of the city, the show will delve into the vibrant Atlanta music scene, when Nate Burleson interviews producer Jermaine Dupri, as the pair tours of some of the city’s most famous music sites.

The crew will also welcome Super Bowl III MVP, Joe Namath, to the set and get his unique insight into the game in which he guaranteed victory over the Baltimore Colts now 50 years ago.

All of those features will be paired with interviews with both starting quarterbacks, the head coaches, and an inside look at how the most important part of the game, the football itself, is made.

