DENVER (CBS4) – Look away, Broncos fans. A new CBS Sports ranking has the Broncos near the bottom of the list of best Super Bowls ever played.

Coming in at No. 52 (out of 52) is the 1993 XXVII tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, where Dallas manhandled Buffalo 52-13. Here are the highlights (some lowlights too) in Broncos Super Bowl History.

No. 51 – 2013, Super Bowl XLVIII – Seattle 43, Denver 8

That’s the one where Manny Ramirez airmailed the ball over Peyton Manning’s head 12 seconds into the game, giving the Seattle Seahawks the earliest lead in Super Bowl history. The Broncos lost that one, 43-8.

No. 49 – 1989, Super Bowl XXIV – San Francisco 55, Broncos 10

Another ugly one for the good guys. Joe Montana carved up the Broncos for five touchdowns, three to Jerry Rice. It’s the most lopsided game in Super Bowl history, and the largest margin of victory ever in a Super Bowl.

No. 48 – 1987, Super Bowl XXII – Washington 42, Broncos 10

The late 1980s and early 1990s were not kind to the Broncos. This is the one where Doug Williams and the Redskins scored 35 points in the second quarter after the Broncos got out to an early 10-0 lead.

No. 40 – 2015, Super Bowl 50 – Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Finally some good news for the Broncos! Von Miller forced two fumbles in Peyton Manning’s final game, and Denver’s defense dominated Cam Newton and the Panthers en route to Denver’s third Super Bowl win in franchise history.

No. 39 – 1986, Super Bowl XXI – New York Giants 39, Denver 20

This was Bill Parcells’ first-ever Super Bowl win, and it came at the expense of Dan Reeves and John Elway, then in his fourth year under center. Phil Simms threw three touchdowns in the win.

No. 33 – 1978, Super Bowl XII – Cowboys 27, Broncos 10

Craig Morton and Riley Odoms were no match for the Cowboys’ Doomsday Defense, and Roger Staubach, Drew Pearson, and Tony Dorsett tore up Denver’s Orange Crush Defense 27-10.

No. 25 – 1999, Super Bowl XXXIII – Broncos 34, Falcons 19

This one wasn’t even close. The Broncos dominated Atlanta on their way to their second-straight Super Bowl win in what was, fittingly, John Elway’s last game.

No. 15 – 1998, Super Bowl XXXII – Broncos 31, Packers 24

The Broncos won this game on the legs of Terrell Davis, who suffered from migraines throughout the entire game. The Broncos were a double-digit underdog but won their first Super Bowl in five tries and their first of what would be two back-to-back wins in the late 1990s.

The 2017 Super Bowl, LII, between New England and Philadelphia, was ranked No. 1 overall. In that game, the Eagles pulled off a nifty trick play, dubbed the “Philly Special” on their way to upsetting Tom Brady and the Patriots and winning their first-ever Super Bowl title.