DENVER (CBS4) – With no snow in the forecast for the next few days Denver’s official snow total will end slightly below normal for the month. January 2019 has produced 6.2 inches of snow at Denver International Airport.

But that’s a very misleading stat because Denver’s official climate station is located so far from the heart of the city. Ironically, at Denver’s old weather station in the Stapleton neighborhood, nearly 11 inches of snow has been recorded, which is well above January’s normal of 6.6 inches.

Near Denver’s Congress Park neighborhood a weather observer with CoCoRaHS has measured nearly 19 inches of snow. An observer in southeast Denver is reporting 18 inches month-to-date. You can see additional totals from the CoCoRaHS network by clicking here.

While January snow is known for being light and fluffy with very little water content, this month most of the snow has been packed full of water. That’s because most of the storms have been relatively warm systems that originated over the Pacific Ocean. (the warmer a storm the more water it can hold)

Denver International Airport has measured 0.75 inches of water this month compared to January’s normal precipitation which is 0.38 inches. The old weather station in Stapleton has recorded 1.23 inches of precipitation, which consists of rain and melted snow.