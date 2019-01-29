SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former dentist in Summit County plead guilty to distributing drugs in what’s known to investigators as a “pill mill.” Bonifacio Guillena III, of Greeley, worked at a Comfort Dental in Silverthorne.

Investigators say Guillena, known as “Dr. B,” was writing prescriptions for Xanax, Percocet and Oxycodone for his employees starting in Feb. 2017. Authorities were alerted to the illegal activity after an employee was fired in March of 2018.

Prosecutors say Guillena was on probation for domestic violence incidents and for using other people’s urine when ordered to provide his own samples for testing.

Guillena surrendered his dentistry license later that year in May. He faces up to six years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April.