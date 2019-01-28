DENVER (CBS4) – Snowy roads are leading to numerous accidents in Denver, and one of the worst spots Monday morning is outside Colorado’s capitol. Wheels on buses and cars were spinning and there were some minor crashes.

Eastbound Colfax Avenue was blocked next to the capitol at 9:15 a.m. due to the RTD bus spinouts and crash there. After 8 a.m. Denver police tweeted that they had reports of 78 different traffic crashes.

RTD wrote on Twitter: “Buses and trains are continuing to experience delays this morning due to the weather. Please allow extra travel time and check your routes with Next Ride.”

One articulated bus crashed into a pole next to the capitol and the middle of the bus ripped open.

Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon.

Denver is on Accident Alert due to the conditions.

