PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with Park County announced an update in the unsolved murder of Maggie Long on Monday afternoon. That includes an increased reward and a new website they hope will lead to her killers.

“Maggie was purposely set on fire and burned alive,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw.

The teenager’s remains were found dead in her family’s burned home near Bailey on Dec. 1, 2017.

McGraw said they are searching for at least three suspects in her murder. The reward has been increased to $50,000. The website, MaggieLongTaskForce.com, has been created for the public to submit information.

A statement on the website reads, “This website was created to allow the Maggie Long Task Force to engage with the community and provide a venue for community members to share any information they may have directly with the task force. Oftentimes, members of the community have information of value but do not come forward because of concerns that it may not be important or may be information law enforcement already has.”

“Somebody knows what happened,” said McGraw. “Every tip will be addressed.”

He went onto explain that the task force created to solve Long’s murder has conducted multiple searches of the house and areas surrounding the property. They also have interviewed hundreds of people and witnesses that didn’t come forward until months after her murder.

The murder is being investigated by the FBI, ATF and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

McGraw did not elaborate on how the house was set on fire because he didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation.