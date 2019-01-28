PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with Park County will provide an update about the unsolved murder of Maggie Long on Monday afternoon. The teenager was found dead in her family’s home on Dec. 1, 2017.

Long’s remains were found inside her family’s burned home near Bailey.

On Monday, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw is expected to give an update on the investigation into her death. He will also announce a new website where information can be shared in her case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call this tip line at 303-239-4243.