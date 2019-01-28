DENVER (CBS4) – The smash-hit musical “Hamilton” will return to Denver after an enormously popular run last year. The touring Broadway musical will visit the Buell Theatre again in 2020.

The return of “Hamilton: An American Musical” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will commence on Aug. 12, 2020, and continue through Oct. 4, 2020.

The show tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, using original music that blends hip-hop, rhythm and blues, pop, soul and traditional-style show tunes. The music, lyrics and script were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

LINK: denvercenter.org/Hamilton

Information about when general tickets go on sale will be released at a later time. The DCPA said in a news release that people with a 2019/20 DCPA Subscription Package will have priority access to purchase tickets prior to the public on-sale.

“Hamilton” tells the story of how Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and then the nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It has allowed a generation of young people to experience history in a new way.

In 2016, “Hamilton” got a record-setting 16 Tony Nominations, and won 11 awards, including Best Musical. The “Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording” received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

During its 2018 run in Denver, Coloradan Mathenee Treco starred in the cast as both “Hercules Mulligan” and “James Madison.”

“The show is like a cannon. You get shot out of that cannon, and it starts and it only get deeper, it only gets more complex. It’s also so important because it’s our history, as Americans, being told on a stage,” said Treco, who graduated from Eaglecrest High School in Arapahoe County.