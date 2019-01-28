  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Deadly Fire, Garage Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — One person has been found dead after a fire in a detached garage in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs police say the death is being investigated as suspicious. The victim was not immediately identified.

Police say the fire was discovered and reported about 7 p.m. Saturday by an officer on routine patrol.

After firefighters put the fire out, they discovered the unidentified body inside.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s