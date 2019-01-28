COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — One person has been found dead after a fire in a detached garage in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs police say the death is being investigated as suspicious. The victim was not immediately identified.

Police say the fire was discovered and reported about 7 p.m. Saturday by an officer on routine patrol.

After firefighters put the fire out, they discovered the unidentified body inside.

