DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating a case of vandalism at the Colorado State Capitol Building where multiple sculptures were damaged.

Investigators say someone entered the building, but it’s unclear how that suspect got inside. They say there were no signs of forced entry.

Denver firefighters first responded to the building for a fire alarm call at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They then saw the damaged busts inside. Details about which ones have not been released.

They say nothing was stolen, and they have not released information about a suspect or suspects.