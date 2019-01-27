DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have a large presence near 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. Two police officers were hurt and were taken to the hospital.

Officials say their prognoses are good. Officials say the cause of the injuries is still under investigation.

Police were also seen near 6th Avenue and Inca Street. At least two dozen officers, including SWAT team members, were seen with their weapons drawn on an unknown home.

NEW VIDEO: @DenverPolice mobile command unit, and more, arriving on scene near Galapago and 8th. Shooting reported, including officers injured. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/SdAvco6Qkk — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) January 27, 2019

Eastbound 6th Avenue is closed now at Interstate 25 because of police activity. Santa Fe Drive is closed at 5th Avenue.

You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.