BREAKING NEWS2 DPD officers hurt near 6th Ave. & Santa Fe Drive
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:6th Avenue, Denver Police, Santa Fe Drive

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have a large presence near 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. Two police officers were hurt and were taken to the hospital.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say their prognoses are good. Officials say the cause of the injuries is still under investigation.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police were also seen near 6th Avenue and Inca Street. At least two dozen officers, including SWAT team members, were seen with their weapons drawn on an unknown home.

Eastbound 6th Avenue is closed now at Interstate 25 because of police activity. Santa Fe Drive is closed at 5th Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s