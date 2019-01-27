Denver- As some of the coldest Arctic air in years oozes into the mid-west Colorado is waiting for the fringes of this Polar Wave to back in overnight Sunday into Monday.

This low pressure trough is sending the mid-west and northeast into the deep freeze where some of the wind chill readings will be 40 to 50 below zero. Even colder in some parts of northern Minnesota where in places like International Falls, Minnesota had morning low temperatures on Sunday temps dropped as cold as 45 below zero! And the wind chill was even colder than that.

Colorado will be on the edge of this cold blast on Monday. This should be moving in overnight Sunday into Monday with lots of wind and a quick shot of snow. At this time, it looks like there could be 1 to 2 inches in the Denver metro area for the Monday morning drive.