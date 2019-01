WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster firefighters shared video of them rescuing a dog from Carol Butts Park. The dog fell through the ice covering a pond.

It was the department’s second icy pond rescue so far this year.

They say the dog ran out his family’s home and onto the pond and fell inside.

Crews responded to the second icy pond dog rescue of 2019 this morning after the dog escaped its home and ran to Carol Butts Park. The owners did the right thing by calling 911 and not going onto the ice. Animal Control took the dog to a local vet and the dog is doing fine. pic.twitter.com/sahihr4cCM — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) January 25, 2019

Once firefighters saved the dog, it was taken to a veterinary hospital. Officials say the pet is doing fine.