DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police came together on Saturday to give women across the city the power to protect themselves through a self-defense class. To make matters more accessible, the class is free.

The class was so popular that all 80 slots were filled just six minutes after it was announced.

Among those who signed up was Mauralys Monrroy. The mother of two moved to Denver from Venezuela 16 years ago.

“When I was in my country, I was assaulted a few times and then I always freeze, and that’s why I’d like to know how to do it,” she said.

Mauralys is excited for this free opportunity to learn how to better protect herself and others.

“I love to learn, and this is one opportunity.”

Ofc. Robert Gibbs with the Denver Police Department has been coordinating these monthly classes for the last three years.

“We are not teaching these ladies to be ninjas. We are just teaching them simple steps and simple techniques that they can practice in their homes,” he said.

This event, held at the Glenarm Rec Center, is the first outside of DPD’s District 1.

“It never hurts to help prepare yourself for something that may present itself, so you don’t freeze up,” he said.

Simple life skills that could end up saving lives.

“I just hope it continues on and the popularity just continues to grow.”

LINK: Denver Police Department Women’s Safety Course