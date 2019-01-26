BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are asking for the public’s help after an 88-year-old man was robbed early Saturday morning by two armed and masked men.

The men, wearing bandanas across their faces and armed with a baseball bat, confronted the resident while he was asleep on his couch.

The two robbers rummaged through the home located in the 100 block of Hemlock Street. They eventually left with the man’s wallet and no other possessions.

“There was no forced entry,” said Broomfield Police Department Officer Bobby Brewer. Investigators, he said, found no damaged windows or doors to indicate the two men broke into the residence.

The resident called 9-1-1 at 5:40 a.m., right after the incident.

The suspects are white males between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, but no other features were discernible by the man who was robbed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Broomfield Police Department.