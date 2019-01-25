AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hazmat crews in Aurora are responding to a traffic accident that is affecting traffic and has caused a service disruption on RTD’s A Line. A trailer got disconnected from a diesel truck after 9 a.m. Friday morning near the intersection of Smith Road and Chambers Road.

In a tweet sent at 9:30 a.m., Aurora police said the intersection was completely shut down.

Fire officials said approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel leaked out of the truck.

The A Line train service to DIA is interrupted as a result of the accident. RTD shared the following message on their website at 9:15 a.m.:

Due to a non-RTD automobile accident at Chambers Crossing, A Line service between Central Park Station and 40th/Airport Station is currently being provided by buses. A Line trains are continuing to provide service between DUS and Central Park and 40th/Airport and Denver Airport Station. Updates to follow.