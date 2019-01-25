  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s just a little more than one week before you can get your hands on your favorite box of Girl Scout cookies. Before the girls knock on your door or set up booths in front of the grocery store, they have to be properly trained.

“I’ve attended all the cookie rallies and it’s always a lot of fun,” said Maddie, a Girl Scout from Thornton. “We’re basically preparing the girls to sell cookies, like we’re telling them how to manage your money, how to be safe while selling. We’re giving them the knowledge of the cookies.”

More than 150 girls filled the Northglenn Community Church on Friday night. The Daisies, Brownies, Juniors, and Cadets, all different levels of Girl Scouts, took turns at stations to hone their cookie knowledge and sales techniques.

“What cookie is vegan? And they would say, ‘Thin Mints.’ What cookie has the least calories per cookie? And they would say, ‘Trefoils,’” Maddie said about the station she was running.

“I am teaching a mock booth, so basically it’s replica of a real booth, trying to teach them how to sell cookies. What different scenarios are,” said Izabella.

There was an obstacle course, safety arena and even a tasting station, so girls could try all the cookies to better inform customers.

“We’re also teaching them what they should do if someone is diabetic or vegan,” Izabella said. “I’ve learned a lot of things in Girl Scouts like managing money and it will really help me sell things in the future.”

Maddie says she loves cookie season and is excited to help other girls learn the skills they need.

“There are a bunch of little girls looking up to you and it’s just so much fun helping them grow,” she said.

Jeff Todd

