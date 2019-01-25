DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a Colorado tradition dating back 74 years. The Grand Champion Steer was on display at the Brown Palace for high tea on Friday.

The Grand Champion JR from Texas and Reserve Champion El Diablo from Iowa enjoyed fine dining. Both were raised by teens who spent a lot of time with them.

“We brought him to texas where we working with him all year long to get him to this point to be Grand Champion,” said Grand Champion Steer Winner Kutter Bland.

“I worked with day in and day out everyday and be as calm as I could with him because he has an attitude sometimes (laughing),” said Grand Champion Reserve Winner Kassidy Berner.

The National Western Stock Show features their prized bull in the middle of the formal dining room every year before the auction.