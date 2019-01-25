  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a Colorado tradition dating back 74 years. The Grand Champion Steer was on display at the Brown Palace for high tea on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

The Grand Champion JR from Texas and Reserve Champion El Diablo from Iowa enjoyed fine dining. Both were raised by teens who spent a lot of time with them.

(credit: CBS)

“We brought him to texas where we working with him all year long to get him to this point to be Grand Champion,” said Grand Champion Steer Winner Kutter Bland.

(credit: CBS)

“I worked with day in and day out everyday and be as calm as I could with him because he has an attitude sometimes (laughing),” said Grand Champion Reserve Winner Kassidy Berner.

(credit: CBS)

The National Western Stock Show features their prized bull in the middle of the formal dining room every year before the auction.

