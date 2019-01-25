DENVER (CBS4)– A bear bit a zookeeper at the Denver Zoo on Friday afternoon. The patient was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center and was said to be “good” on Friday night.

The zookeeper’s injuries were not life threatening, according to a Denver Zoo spokesperson. The bite happened during normal operations.

Copter4 flew over the zoo where a Denver Health ambulance was seen leaving the zoo property, non-emergent with no lights or sirens.

It is unclear what happened leading up to the bear bite.