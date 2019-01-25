  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bear Bite, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4)– A bear bit a zookeeper at the Denver Zoo on Friday afternoon. The patient was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center and was said to be “good” on Friday night.

(credit: CBS)

The zookeeper’s injuries were not life threatening, according to a Denver Zoo spokesperson. The bite happened during normal operations.

Copter4 flew over the Denver Zoo (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the zoo where a Denver Health ambulance was seen leaving the zoo property, non-emergent with no lights or sirens.

It is unclear what happened leading up to the bear bite.

