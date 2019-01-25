  • CBS4On Air

Andrew Michael Medina, Colorado Springs, Kristopher Lohrmeyer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man who was sentenced to life in prison without parole when he was 17 has been re-sentenced to 37 years in prison.

The Gazette reports 34-year-old Andrew Michael Medina was re-sentenced Thursday and now will be released in about 15 years.

Medina’s attorneys say their client becomes the 22nd Colorado offender to benefit from a national sea change in how youthful killers are punished for their crimes.

Medina initially was sentenced to life in the 1999 killing of Old Colorado City ice cream store worker Kristopher Lohrmeyer.

The reduced penalty stems in part from a judge’s finding that Medina turned his life around, becoming a “model prisoner” in the years after he fatally shot Lohrmeyer during an attempted carjacking in Colorado Springs when Medina was 15.

