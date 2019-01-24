NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the only accessible playgrounds in Northglenn is in need of some improvements. The city is hoping a grant will give them the opportunity to make necessary updates to the sensory playground at the E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park.

Six-year-old Sam and 4-year-old Betty Reisberger enjoy visiting the playground, even on a snowy day.

“Here is a snowball,” Sam said while helping his little sister.

Their mom, Nikki Reisberger, says at the playground Betty’s physical disability all but disappears.

“My daughter has Spina Bifida, she will have some difficulties walking as life moves on her joints will begin to break down,” she said.

Even with a blanket of snow, mom says the solid surface, which is different from most playgrounds, allows Betty to push her walker around with ease.

Ramps help her access all of the equipment and the swings are accessible for a number of disabilities.

“Just playing in general is really great for our children and to be outside in an environment where she can feel accepted is great,” Reisberger said.

It was a first of its kind nearly 20 years ago, but is now starting to show its age. City of Northglenn Parks, Recreation and Culture Department director Amanda Peterson says they are applying for a grant to help replace the cracking surface and add updated equipment.

“We don’t want to ever be at a point where we need to replace the whole thing. We want to be able to do that and continually have a play space that’s meeting people’s needs,” Peterson said.

Hearing from the community is key in getting the funding. Reisberger says that with Betty and so many other children in mind, she is spreading the word.

“It’s really nice for everybody to be able to play together,” she said.

Those who want to show support for the improvements can email the city or comment on their Facebook page. Any comments should be made before the application deadline on Feb. 1.

LINKS: Dana Kester with Northglenn | City of Northglenn Facebook page