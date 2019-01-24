By Kelly Werthmann
Filed Under:Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Hugh McKean, Hunting Class, Larimer County, State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado lawmaker is hoping to bring hunting education back into classrooms across the state. He hopes it will keep the centuries-old tradition alive.

(credit: Hugh McKean)

“About 40 years ago, there was a class taught in Colorado schools called Conservation,” Rep. Hugh McKean said. “The class literally went through most of the hunter education curriculum, like the ethicity of hunting and controlling wildlife through hunting and population numbers.”

Hugh McKean (credit: CBS)

McKean, a Republican representing Larimer County, said there is an “alarming” decrease in the number hunters and anglers in Colorado, and he’s hoping education will change that. He is sponsoring House Bill 19-1116 which, in its initial draft, would require seventh graders in Colorado to take a hunting education class.

(credit: Hugh McKean)

“This gets kids that experience with how we teach about wildlife, how we teach ethic of using your outdoor resources,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The lawmaker explained the course would not include gun safety.

(credit: CBS)

“We actually left that out so that if a parent wants their child to do the firearms portion, they can opt into that, but it would not be part of the classroom curriculum at all,” McKean said. “That separates the issue of guns and this whole idea of the understanding and enjoyment of our Colorado outdoors.”

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Yet before the bill even reached committee, McKean watered it down. Instead, making the one-day class an elective that schools may offer.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

“This just sets that framework that upon an agreement between an instructor and a school, they may offer this as an elective and therefore it kind of puts it within that structure and truly, I think, gets us back to where we have more kids hunting and fishing,” he said.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

McKean said other states offer hunter education courses as an elective, which is what he aims to do with the bill. He told CBS4 he has received a lot of support for the bill, yet he also anticipates it will fail.

Kelly Werthmann

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s