COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Adams County gathered Thursday night to remember fallen Deputy Heath Gumm. It’s been one year since the Adams County deputy was killed in the line of duty.

He was responding to a call of an assault on Jan. 24, 2018, in Thornton with other deputies.

The 31-year old officer was born and raised in Colorado and died in the place he called home. He was married and was an avid hockey player.

His family and the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation honored Gumm with a candlelight vigil at the sheriff’s office substation in Commerce City.

“Our family is touched and grateful for all the love, prayers, kind gestures and messages we have received throughout the year,” Gumm’s family wrote in a prepared statement. “With so many compassionate people in the world, never underestimate the power of reaching out to those in pain. We hope Heath’s sacrifice and the sacrifice of countless other heroes will never be forgotten.”

Dreion Dearing is charged with Gumm’s murder.