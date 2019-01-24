DENVER (CBS4)– Recovering from a major injury can be tough but a visit from someone who knows what it’s like can make a big difference. That’s where Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders comes in.

Six patients at Ortho Colorado Hospital got a special visit from Sanders, who is still recovering from his own injury.

“To have support is everything you know? For people to support you and be there for you especially through the process I’m going through and they’re going through,” said Sanders.

Sanders’ season was cut short when he tore his Achilles tendon. He has had surgeries to repair the injury and may need more.

He said he wanted to visit patients because he feels a bond with them as they each embark upon their own healing journey.

“Our mindset is the exact same in terms of every day, just try to focus on every day until you get back to 100 percent,” said Sanders.

His new friends say this visit helped them find the strength they need to get through this tough part of their lives.

Bob Herronen is recovering at Ortho and got to meet Sanders, “He’s a neat guy. He’s a credit to the organization.”

“It gives us hope that when we know that we can come through any surgery and be okay,” said Herronen’s wife Anne.