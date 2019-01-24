  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMFam
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Ace Davis, New England Patriots, NFL, science project, Tom Brady

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS4) – Ace Davis is now a hero to a lot of NFL fans.

Davis, a student at Millcreek Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky, told nfldraftdiamonds.com that he focused his elementary school science project on how Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady cheated.

(credit: Facebook/Christopher Davis)

“I hate Tom Brady,” Davis said. “He’s been accused of cheating before. I want him to be caught.”

Davis, a quarterback himself, theorized that “under-inflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game.” Ace, his sister, and his mom all put his theory to the test. He added hand-drawn charts and graphs of his findings.

He concluded that “The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football [sic], thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft pics. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater.”

(credit: Facebook/Christopher Davis)

Also in the display was a photo of Brady crying, just to drive the point home.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s