LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS4) – Ace Davis is now a hero to a lot of NFL fans.

Davis, a student at Millcreek Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky, told nfldraftdiamonds.com that he focused his elementary school science project on how Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady cheated.

“I hate Tom Brady,” Davis said. “He’s been accused of cheating before. I want him to be caught.”

Davis, a quarterback himself, theorized that “under-inflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game.” Ace, his sister, and his mom all put his theory to the test. He added hand-drawn charts and graphs of his findings.

He concluded that “The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football [sic], thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft pics. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater.”

Also in the display was a photo of Brady crying, just to drive the point home.