  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora Movie Shooting, Colorado Department of Corrections, George Brauchler, James Holmes

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have released hours of video showing Colorado theater shooter James Holmes’ interviews with a psychiatrist about the 2012 massacre in Aurora. The videos released Tuesday show Holmes being questioned by William Reid, a court-appointed psychiatrist who evaluated Holmes’ sanity.

Most of the videos were shown to the jury at Holmes’ trial and were widely reported.

James Holmes in court on Aug. 24, 2015 (credit: CBS)

Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

AURORA THEATER SHOOTING: Story Archive | Timeline | Remembering The Victims

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Vikki Migoya said people who want to see the videos can contact Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for access to a website where they are posted.

The videos were released at the request of attorney Steven Zansberg. Zansberg said he was representing a documentary producer whom he declined to identify.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s