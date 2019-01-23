Filed Under:Denver Cuisine, Denver Culinary Celebration, Denver Restaurant Week, Denver Restaurants, Visit Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Restaurant Week is a foodie favorite. For 10-days at the end of February, some of Denver’s top restaurants offer a multi-course menu at either $25, $35, or $45 price. Participating restaurants posted their menus at noon on Wednesday, January 23rd.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

This is the 15th year for Denver Restaurant Week. In 2018, nearly 240 restaurants participated, giving customers a wide range of options from which to choose. In 2017, the tiered pricing structure debuted, allowing more restaurants to provide great deals on delicious meals.

Denver Restaurant Week (credit: CBS)

Denver Restaurant Week celebrates Denver’s growing culinary scene. In 2017, 245 restaurants opened in the city, making it one of the most exciting dining scenes in the country.

