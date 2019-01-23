DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Restaurant Week is a foodie favorite. For 10-days at the end of February, some of Denver’s top restaurants offer a multi-course menu at either $25, $35, or $45 price. Participating restaurants posted their menus at noon on Wednesday, January 23rd.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

This is the 15th year for Denver Restaurant Week. In 2018, nearly 240 restaurants participated, giving customers a wide range of options from which to choose. In 2017, the tiered pricing structure debuted, allowing more restaurants to provide great deals on delicious meals.

Denver Restaurant Week celebrates Denver’s growing culinary scene. In 2017, 245 restaurants opened in the city, making it one of the most exciting dining scenes in the country.