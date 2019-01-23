DENVER (CBS4) – Imagine taking flight from a ground already a mile high and making a birthday or anniversary dream come true. Helicopter rides are exhilarating and will undoubtedly provide that surge of excitement you’re looking for. No matter which adventure you choose, be sure to charge up the camera and the excitement for a memorable time in the sky.

Colorado Heli-ops

11855 Airport Way

Broomfield, CO 80021

(303) 466-4354

www.coloradoheliops.com With an impeccable reputation, Colorado Heli-ops offers the ideal opportunity to see Denver in a way most only dream of. Its friendly and knowledgeable staff makes the riders feel at ease while touring the splendor of the Denver skyline. Soaring 2,000 feet in the air gives new meaning to the “Mile High City.” This company actually offers a Mile High City Tour flyng over Denver’s most historic sites and parks. There’s a Sweetheart Getaway where flight with details to make the romantic night extra special. In case the passengers get hooked on flying after the tour, it also offers a wide variety of training and certificate levels available through the ATP Flight School.

Colorado Vertical

1587 Aviation Way

Colorado Springs, CO 80916

(719) 648-5580

www.coloradovertical.com Colorado Vertical offers helicopter tours that fly over such amazing places as Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak, Manitou Springs, North and South Cheyenne Canyon, The Broadmoor and the Royal Gorge Bridge. Book a Gold Mine or Pikes Peak or Bust tour. These flights offer a stellar bird’s eye view of the downtown Colorado Springs skyline. Colorado Vertical’s sister company, Royal Gorge Helitours, works together with Colorado Vertical to provide the most exciting and memorable tours throughout the seasons.

Royal Gorge Helitours

45045 W. US Highway 50

Canon City, CO 81212

(719) 276-9038

www.royalgorgehelitours.org From the moment they walk through the doors to the final moment of the tour, Will Sanders over at Royal Gorge Helitours take excellent care of his passengers. This company will provide a thrilling yet very safe experience. It has been offering amazing helicopter tours of the Royal Gorge Canyon and suspension bridge for more than 20 years, making it Colorado’s oldest air tour company. These tours are seasonal. During the summer months, Royal Gorge Helitours operates out of its own heliport located near the Royal Gorge while during the winter months, its sister company plays host to its passengers to see the Broadmoor, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Christmas Light Tours of Colorado Springs.