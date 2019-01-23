DENVER (CBS4) – Imagine taking flight from a ground already a mile high and making a birthday or anniversary dream come true. Helicopter rides are exhilarating and will undoubtedly provide that surge of excitement you’re looking for. No matter which adventure you choose, be sure to charge up the camera and the excitement for a memorable time in the sky.
Colorado Heli-ops
11855 Airport Way
Broomfield, CO 80021
(303) 466-4354
www.coloradoheliops.com
With an impeccable reputation, Colorado Heli-ops offers the ideal opportunity to see Denver in a way most only dream of. Its friendly and knowledgeable staff makes the riders feel at ease while touring the splendor of the Denver skyline. Soaring 2,000 feet in the air gives new meaning to the “Mile High City.” This company actually offers a Mile High City Tour flyng over Denver’s most historic sites and parks. There’s a Sweetheart Getaway where flight with details to make the romantic night extra special. In case the passengers get hooked on flying after the tour, it also offers a wide variety of training and certificate levels available through the ATP Flight School.
Colorado Vertical
1587 Aviation Way
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
(719) 648-5580
www.coloradovertical.com
Colorado Vertical offers helicopter tours that fly over such amazing places as Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak, Manitou Springs, North and South Cheyenne Canyon, The Broadmoor and the Royal Gorge Bridge. Book a Gold Mine or Pikes Peak or Bust tour. These flights offer a stellar bird’s eye view of the downtown Colorado Springs skyline. Colorado Vertical’s sister company, Royal Gorge Helitours, works together with Colorado Vertical to provide the most exciting and memorable tours throughout the seasons.
Royal Gorge Helitours
45045 W. US Highway 50
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 276-9038
www.royalgorgehelitours.org
From the moment they walk through the doors to the final moment of the tour, Will Sanders over at Royal Gorge Helitours take excellent care of his passengers. This company will provide a thrilling yet very safe experience. It has been offering amazing helicopter tours of the Royal Gorge Canyon and suspension bridge for more than 20 years, making it Colorado’s oldest air tour company. These tours are seasonal. During the summer months, Royal Gorge Helitours operates out of its own heliport located near the Royal Gorge while during the winter months, its sister company plays host to its passengers to see the Broadmoor, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Christmas Light Tours of Colorado Springs.
Gateway Canyons Air Tours
43200 Colorado 141
Gateway, CO 81522
(970) 931-2458
www.gatewaycanyons.com
A departure from the Denver city skyline or the Front Range, the Grand Valley area has a desert beauty all its own. Gateway Canyons Air Tours will take passengers soaring over either the San Juan Mountains or the Arches and Canyon Lands with the bonus of flying over the Colorado National Monument. The pilots are not only first rate, they are excellent tour guides that offer insight into the incredible landscape. Gateway Canyons Air Tours is located in Colorado’s wine country which makes a day filled with wine tasting and beauty. The friendly and professional crew pampers its guests with luxury and reassurance for an unforgettable experience.
The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2013 and was written by Colleen Bement at Examiner.