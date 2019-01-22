(CNN) — Gigi Wu, a Taiwanese internet star famous for hiking mountains, has been found dead after falling into a gorge 30 meters deep (100 feet), the island’s state media reported. Wu, 36, fell from Taiwan’s Jupen Mountain on Saturday, January 19, and was found by authorities on Monday.
Captain Chang Ching-piao of the Nantou County Government Fire Station told CNN that Wu called a friend for assistance after the fall, but was unable to move due to injuries to her lower body. Because of the late time of day, six rescuers from the fire department began the search the following morning. A helicopter was also deployed in the search, but was unable to land where Wu fell.
Wu’s body was found at midday in Taiwan on January 21. “Her body is still there and we will send the helicopter tomorrow again to fetch the body,” Chang said. She reportedly died of hypothermia.
Wu gained fame by posting pictures of herself in a bikini atop mountains after she reached the summit.
The stunt started after Wu lost a bet to a friend a few years ago, Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported. She had completed 100 hikes and worn at least 97 bikinis over the past four years.
She accumulated some 14,000 followers on Facebook, CNA reported, though the page has now been converted into a memorial. Users have posted condolence messages on her final post.
