BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge has accepted a proposed plea deal in the domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach accused of repeatedly beating his girlfriend. Joe Tumpkin was facing felony assault charges.

Tumpkin is expected to plead guilty to a misdemeanor as part of the plea deal. His ex-girlfriend opposes the deal.

Tumpkin is expected to enter that plea in court next month.