DENVER (CBS4)– Frontier Airlines has added five new nonstop flights from Denver International Airport to cities across the nation. Those cities are Billings, Montana, Boston, Massachusetts, Burlington, Vermont, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Mobile, Alabama.

To celebrate the new routes from DIA, Frontier is offering special introductory one-way fares as low as $39.

“With this announcement, Frontier has now announced 44 new routes for 2019 all across the USA,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial for Frontier Airlines, in a statement. “We continue to make air travel more accessible and affordable and we look forward to making it easier for more people to fly, and for people to fly more often.”

Following is a summary of the new service from Frontier Airlines:

Routes and Frequency:

BILLINGS (BIL) to/from DENVER (DEN)

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: May 30, 2019

Seasonal

BOSTON (BOS) to/from DENVER (DEN)

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: April 30, 2019

Seasonal

BURLINGTON (BTV) to/from DENVER (DEN)

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: May 1, 2019

GREEN BAY (GRB) to/from DENVER (DEN)

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: May 23, 2019

Seasonal

MOBILE (BFM) to/from DENVER (DEN)

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: May 1, 2019