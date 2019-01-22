FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4)– Friends and family waited anxiously to greet their loved ones who were part of the homecoming at Fort Carson Army Post. The troops returned to Colorado on Monday.

There were hugs and tears when they finally got to embrace.

“I just want to hold her, I just want to spend time with her and yeah, I know I’m not going to get all the nine months back but I’m going to take it one day at a time,” said one soldier.

“My son, my daughter, they’ve grown too much since I’ve been gone! It’s surreal to see them. All you hope to do is get back to your family when you’re deployed,” said another.

The soldiers have been deployed in Afghanistan since April 2018 to help train, advise and assist operations of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.