DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is still open, but some morning bus routes are delayed due to the weather conditions.

https://cbsloc.al/2U5CBh2

The following list of schools that will be on a 45 minute bus delay are as follows:

Academia Ana Marie Sandoval

Asbury Elementary School

Bradley International School

Bromwell Elementary School

Brown International Academy

Carson Elementary School

Charles M Schenck (CMS) Community School

Collegiate Preparatory Academy

Cory Elementary School

Denison Montessori School

DS of Innovation & Sustainable Design

Eagleton Elementary School

Edison Elementary School

Escalante-Biggs Academy

Fairview Elementary School

Gust Elementary School

Hallett Academy

High Tech Elementary School

Joe Shoemaker School

Kaiser Elementary School

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy ES

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy MS

Lena Archuleta Elementary

Lincoln Elementary School

Manual High School

Montclair School of Academics and Enrichment

Palmer Elementary School

Pascual LeDoux Academy