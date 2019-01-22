DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is still open, but some morning bus routes are delayed due to the weather conditions.
The following list of schools that will be on a 45 minute bus delay are as follows:
Academia Ana Marie Sandoval
Asbury Elementary School
Bradley International School
Bromwell Elementary School
Brown International Academy
Carson Elementary School
Charles M Schenck (CMS) Community School
Collegiate Preparatory Academy
Cory Elementary School
Denison Montessori School
DS of Innovation & Sustainable Design
Eagleton Elementary School
Edison Elementary School
Escalante-Biggs Academy
Fairview Elementary School
Gust Elementary School
Hallett Academy
High Tech Elementary School
Joe Shoemaker School
Kaiser Elementary School
Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy ES
Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy MS
Lena Archuleta Elementary
Lincoln Elementary School
Manual High School
Montclair School of Academics and Enrichment
Palmer Elementary School
Pascual LeDoux Academy