By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Cooperstown, Hall of Fame, Larry Walker, Major League Baseball, Philadelphia Phillies, Roy Halladay, Todd Helton, Toronto Blue Jays

COOPERSTOWN, New York (CBS4) – The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame brotherhood got a little bigger Tuesday.

Arvada-born Roy Halladay was elected with 85.4% of the vote, with a 75% threshold needed for election. It was his first year of eligibility. He was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Florida in November of 2017.

(credit: CBS)

Halladay pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010. He also threw the second postseason no-hitter in MLB history on October 6, 2010 against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

On March 29, 2018, the Blue Jays retired Halladay’s number 32. He played in Toronto from 1998-2009.

For his career, Halladay was 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA. He struck out 2117 batters in 2749.1 innings.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Former Rockie Todd Helton missed on the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He garnered 16.5% of the vote. Larry Walker, another former Rockie, also just missed on the Hall of Fame, with 54.6%.  Walker has two years of eligibility left.

