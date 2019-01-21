BLIZZARD WARNINGIssued for areas east and south of E-470, including Castle Rock and much of I-70 on the eastern plains
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — You may have seen video of moose in Breckenridge acting like wild animals — charging and chasing snowboarders on the ski slopes. But at least one moose was minding his manners this weekend. A large bull was spotted cautiously crossing the street at a designated crosswalk Sunday evening.

Emma-Kate Lidbury captured this video Sunday in Breckenridge.

The large animal, which was crossing the street after dark, may have prevented a serious accident by not jaywalking.

Video: Moose Chases Snowboarders At Breckenridge Ski Resort

