BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — You may have seen video of moose in Breckenridge acting like wild animals — charging and chasing snowboarders on the ski slopes. But at least one moose was minding his manners this weekend. A large bull was spotted cautiously crossing the street at a designated crosswalk Sunday evening.

Emma-Kate Lidbury captured this video Sunday in Breckenridge.

The large animal, which was crossing the street after dark, may have prevented a serious accident by not jaywalking.

