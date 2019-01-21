Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — You may have seen video of moose in Breckenridge acting like wild animals — charging and chasing snowboarders on the ski slopes. But at least one moose was minding his manners this weekend. A large bull was spotted cautiously crossing the street at a designated crosswalk Sunday evening.
Emma-Kate Lidbury captured this video Sunday in Breckenridge.
The large animal, which was crossing the street after dark, may have prevented a serious accident by not jaywalking.