(CBSDFW.COM) – NFL on CBS color analyst Tony Romo is collecting MVP votes for his call of the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Social media went crazy Sunday night over Romo’s call of the game as he showed his ability to read plays before they happened. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s work has been on display since he joined CBS in 2017 and was paired alongside lead play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz.

However, last night’s game grabbed the attention of viewers across the United States as the Patriots faced the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and the last game before the Super Bowl, not including the Pro Bowl.

Fans were in awe throughout the game as they listened to Romo analyze the game and correctly predict plays before the snap of the ball. Twitter was full of praise for the former quarterback.

Tony Romo was a borderline-HOF QB, yet he's a better color commentator than he was a player. pic.twitter.com/5CLQJwchuJ — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo was basically calling every play that Pats ran in the 4th quarter and beyond. It was super impressive but one has to ask why didn’t the Chiefs know? 👏 @tonyromo https://t.co/lMJbhZxSxk — Eric Blake ♟ (@EricBlake12) January 21, 2019

And Tony Romo has firmly taken the mantle of best analyst in football. He was incredible. I love when the analyst tells you what WILL happen. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) January 21, 2019

The real winner of today's game pic.twitter.com/dFbTpZ7KBg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2019

If @tonyromo ever tells you tomorrow is your last day on Earth, you best get your affairs in order. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownWJOX) January 21, 2019

Luckily for football fans, they will get to hear more from Romo before the season officially ends. He and Nantz will be calling Super Bowl LIII from Atlanta as the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

You can watch that game starting at 5:30 p.m. only on CBS 11 with pregame coverage running throughout the day.

“Have no idea who will win this Super Bowl, but I do know who the MVP will be… Tony Romo,” CBS 11 Sports anchor Bill Jones tweeted.