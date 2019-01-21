BLIZZARD WARNINGIssued for areas east and south of E-470, including Castle Rock and much of I-70 on the eastern plains
(CBSDFW.COM) – NFL on CBS color analyst Tony Romo is collecting MVP votes for his call of the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

TV personality and former NFL player Tony Romo walks through the tunnel before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Social media went crazy Sunday night over Romo’s call of the game as he showed his ability to read plays before they happened. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s work has been on display since he joined CBS in 2017 and was paired alongside lead play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz.

However, last night’s game grabbed the attention of viewers across the United States as the Patriots faced the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and the last game before the Super Bowl, not including the Pro Bowl.

Fans were in awe throughout the game as they listened to Romo analyze the game and correctly predict plays before the snap of the ball. Twitter was full of praise for the former quarterback.

Luckily for football fans, they will get to hear more from Romo before the season officially ends. He and Nantz will be calling Super Bowl LIII from Atlanta as the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

You can watch that game starting at 5:30 p.m. only on CBS 11 with pregame coverage running throughout the day.

“Have no idea who will win this Super Bowl, but I do know who the MVP will be… Tony Romo,” CBS 11 Sports anchor Bill Jones tweeted.

