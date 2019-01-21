LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland has released it’s Valentine stamp for 2019 as part of tradition for Valentine’s Day. The 73rd Annual Valentine Re-Mailing Program is set to begin.

To get the stamp, you can send the City of Loveland a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first class envelope. That process allows your Valentine card to be marked with an extra special stamp.

Those cards need to get to the city by Feb. 7. You can send them to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998

RELATED: Lovers Can Carry On Tradition At New ‘Love Lock’ Sculpture In Loveland