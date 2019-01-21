BLIZZARD WARNINGIssued for areas east and south of E-470, including Castle Rock and much of I-70 on the eastern plains
Filed Under:Loveland, Valentine Re-Mailing Program, Valentine Stamp

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland has released it’s Valentine stamp for 2019 as part of tradition for Valentine’s Day. The 73rd Annual Valentine Re-Mailing Program is set to begin.

2019 Loveland Valentine Stamp (credit: CBS)

To get the stamp, you can send the City of Loveland a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first class envelope. That process allows your Valentine card to be marked with an extra special stamp.

Those cards need to get to the city by Feb. 7. You can send them to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentines
446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998

RELATED: Lovers Can Carry On Tradition At New ‘Love Lock’ Sculpture In Loveland

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s