DENVER (CBS4) — Everyone in Denver knows about the Dr. Martin Luther King Day Marade, but Sunday was the official kickoff to the Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Denver. The Interfaith Service is an annual tradition in the city of Denver celebrating the life, memory and ministry of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As the name indicates, people of all different faiths come together to celebrate. State and city leader joined award honorees in offering words of inspiration and memorial for Dr. King. Another major topic touched on by almost every speaker was the current political climate and President Trump.

Pastor Paul Burleson of Friendship Baptist Church said, “We have seen over the past two years a pathological, bonafide, certified, verifiable liar leading a Republican renegade regime.”

The next speaker Pastor Kevin Davis said, “We’re living in some times of 45 that listen even though those perilous times that we’re living in of 45. We have to not look at 45 but we have to look to the word of God.”

In his speech Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said, “When we really understand what we’ve been through, Donald Trump doesn’t understand whom he’s dealing with. We have seen worse.”

The service has been held every year for more than fifty years. Bishop Jerry Demmer says they do it every year so that people never forget the message of Dr. King and all he did for the nation. “Lest we forget the people who came before us. Lest we forget the forefathers that tread the way for us, we’re bound to forget the mistakes of the past,” he says.