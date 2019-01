VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A second victim who died in an avalanche in Taos, New Mexico is identified as Corey Borg from Vail.

Borg’s grandmother, Deb Bowers Borg, posted on Facebook saying Corey “loved the mountains, no matter what season. The mountain took his life…”

Corey had been hospitalized since the avalanche last week. Another man, Matt Zongetti, was killed in the same slide; he just moved to Colorado to start a new job in Denver.

LINK: GoFundMe Page For Corey Borg