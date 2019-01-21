BLIZZARD WARNINGIssued for areas east and south of E-470, including Castle Rock and much of I-70 on the eastern plains
DENVER (CBS4) — A man is in custody following a two-car crash Saturday that killed one person. The accident closed the intersection at Colfax Avenue and Osage Street for several hours and forced RTD to close the section of light rail track adjacent to the scene.

Jaime Bautista-Sanchez, 27, is now in the hands of the Denver Police Department. He is being held for investigation of Vehicular Assault.

Jaime Bautista-Sanchez (credit: Denver Police Department)

Charges against Bautista-Sanchez could, according to DPD spokesman Jay Casillas, since the driver of the other car passed away at the hospital after the accident. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

(credit: Twitter/Denver Fire Department)

DPD’s Casillas told CBS4 that Bautista-Sanchez is believed to have run a red light while driving westbound into the Colfax-Osage intersection. His vehicle struck a black, northbound vehicle and sent it rolling.

(credit: Twitter/Denver Fire Department)

Casillas said investigators are considering alcohol or drug impairment a possible factor in the accident.

(credit: CBS)

An online search of public records revealed Bautista-Sanchez has been arrested or cited by metro area law enforcement for traffic-related infractions every year since 2007 — with one exception: He was not cited or arrested for four years following his arrest by Lakewood PD Christmas Day in 2010. Though his arrest charges for that incident included two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Bautista-Sanchez was convicted on assault and DUI charges, records show. He was sentenced to five years in prison nine months after the incident, details of which were unavailable due to Monday’s holiday.

 

