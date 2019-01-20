  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Carjacking, El Paso County, High-Speed Chase, Pueblo, Robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed three teenagers who carjacked someone on Friday morning in Pueblo. Officials say the suspects then tried to rob someone in Colorado Springs.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the teens led them on a dangerous chase down Interstate 25, but ended up losing control and rolled the vehicle and landed north of Highway 50.

(credit: CBS)

Cellphone video shows an armed officer running toward the stolen vehicle.

(credit: CBS)

None of the suspects were hurt, but all three of them were arrested and face felony charges.

