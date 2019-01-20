PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed three teenagers who carjacked someone on Friday morning in Pueblo. Officials say the suspects then tried to rob someone in Colorado Springs.

Police say the teens led them on a dangerous chase down Interstate 25, but ended up losing control and rolled the vehicle and landed north of Highway 50.

Cellphone video shows an armed officer running toward the stolen vehicle.

None of the suspects were hurt, but all three of them were arrested and face felony charges.