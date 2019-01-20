GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) — Ski patrol and emergency personnel were unable to save a skier who struck a tree during nighttime skiing at the Granby Ranch ski area Saturday night.

Granby Police Chief Jim Kraker said the 46-year-old man was wearing a helmet when the collision occurred.

The man was officially pronounced dead at Middle Park Medical Center’s emergency department.

He was not a resident of the local area, Kraker said.

Crews from the Grand County Emergency Medical Services, Granby Police Department, and Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ski area at 7:10 p.m. to assist ski patrol personnel.

No other skiers were involved in the incident, Kraker said.

GPD is investigating the incident and withholding the victim’s name until its investigation has concluded.